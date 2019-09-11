A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly assaulting another man in Lexington Park last week who had to be placed in a medically induced coma due to his injuries, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Derrick C. Marshall, 40, of no fixed address, is being held without bond at the county detention center on charges that accuse him of assaulting Jessie George Panagakos, 31, at a residence off of Forest Run Drive on Sept. 3 around 9 p.m.
According to a statement of probable cause for Marshall’s case written by sheriff’s deputy Melissa Hulse, Panagakos was found in the residence “with blood coming from his mouth and ears,” and medical personnel determined that he had “severe bleeding on his brain and had to be placed in a medical[ly] induced coma.” A Monday release from the sheriff’s office stated that Panagakos is listed in critical condition.
The statement says that witnesses told police that the man used the name “Scooter,” and that he was seen “stomping on the victim’s head and later yelling at him.”
A female acquaintance of Marshall’s showed police a photograph and text message that Marshall sent following the assault, showing a photo of the Panagakos after he had been assaulted and a message that “suggested she was next,” according to the statement of probable cause.
Marshall was arrested on Sept. 7, and was held without bond by St. Mary’s District Judge Chrissy Holt Chesser on Monday. He awaits a preliminary hearing in October.
Twitter: @DanEntNews