Man arrested for November cigarette heist

California man charged in cigarette heist
Police recently identified and arrested a California man who is accused of stealing 35 packs of cigarettes from a gas station in November.
Charging papers accuse Aubrey Robby Robinson, 28, of walking behind the counter at the Wawa off northbound Three Notch Road and taking about 35 packs of cigarettes before shoving an employee in an attempt to leave and striking another employee in the face before fleeing the scene.
Robinson was charged with two counts of robbery and second-degree assault, and one count of theft under $100.
Children’s bike, sock allegedly used in dispute
A man was charged with two counts of property destruction and one count of theft on allegations he had attempted to set a sock on fire in an argument.
Charging papers accuse Anthony L. Briscoe, 23, of trying to set the sock on fire last Thursday while arguing with his children’s mother, but failing to do so, leaving burn marks on the sock. Briscoe is then accused in charging papers of kicking a side door of the woman’s residence and then using a children’s plastic minibike to damage the door. Briscoe was charged by a criminal summons on Thursday.
Lexington Park man accused of attacking mother during argument
A Lexington Park man was placed under arrest by state troopers last Thursday on allegations he had assaulted his mother and destroyed his phone in an argument about a cat. Brandon M. Smith, 24, was charged with second-degree assault and destruction of property in a charges application which says during the argument, Smith smashed his mother’s cellphone then pinned her down and spit on her, later punching a hole in a closet door.
Smith was released shortly after his arrest, court records say.
Alleged car thief charged
A fingerprint investigation into a car theft led to charges for a 19-year-old Lexington Park man who is accused of entering a stranger’s car and taking a small amount of cash.
Nikko Muhammed Mason Coates faces a charge of rogue and vagabond as well as a theft charge alleging he entered a California woman’s vehicle one night in March.
Officers submitted latent fingerprints from the car for analysis which matched Coates’ fingerprints, charging papers say, and the woman did not know Coates, who “had no reason to enter her vehicle,” charging papers say.
Coates allegedly took a $10 bill from the vehicle, according to the documents.
Sheriff’s office posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Agency offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, call 911.
DAN BELSON