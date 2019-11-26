A former Lexington Park man was charged with armed robbery and burglary in two separate incidents which allegedly occurred this March.
Charging documents allege that Damon Franklin Graham, 36, approached Phillip Meagher at his room at Motel 6 in Lexington Park on March 12, and requested a cigarette, which Meagher walked away to retrieve, leaving the door open. Graham then allegedly entered the room and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at Meagher, demanding his wallet.
Graham allegedly left the room with the wallet, which contained $300 in cash, two credit cards and Meagher’s driver’s license.
The documents then say that Meagher picked out Graham from a photo lineup in May, and told police he was “100% certain” that he was the individual who robbed him that evening.
In that case, Graham was charged with armed robbery, firearm use in a violent crime, first-degree assault, theft and having a handgun on his person.
Graham was also arrested on allegations that DNA testing had connected him to a burglary at a woman’s home in Great Mills. Charging documents for that case allege that Amy Hebb had returned from a brief vacation on March 10 and discovered blood on her refrigerator, as well as blood on her window sill, where the window had been broken. A $15 gift card had also been stolen, charging documents say.
Charging documents allege that in June, Maryland State Police crime lab results showed that the blood found on the scene matched Graham’s DNA.
Graham was charged with first- and third-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and theft in that case.
Graham’s arrest warrants, issued in June, were served at the detention center last week after he was transferred to the county from the Patuxent Institute for a separate matter where he pleaded guilty to a destruction of property charge from this January.
