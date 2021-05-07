A fight that broke out just before closing time earlier Friday morning at a Mechanicsville bar ended with a woman being shot twice in the leg, and police allege her boyfriend was the culprit.
Dominic Marquay Lucas, 30, who police say goes by the name "Domo," was arrested Friday following the incident where Adwina Bowman was shot twice in the right leg and transported to Prince George's Hospital Center for her injuries, following an investigation where police identified a suspect's vehicle as a white Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows, charging papers allege.
After the shooting at Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville that left Bowman wounded, St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Tim Snyder found a matching car, operated by Lucas with a shattered windshield, in the area of the Shell station near Pegg Road, and found a 9 mm handgun tucked between Lucas' ankle and long johns, charging papers say.
While Lucas declined to answer police questioning about the shattered windshield or the gun, he said he was not at the Mechanicsville bar that night at all, and had been driving from his home in District Heights to see his girlfriend, Bowman, in Lexington Park, and stopped at the Shell station, the charging papers say.
Bowman later told police in the hospital that she had been angry with Lucas because he "was also there flirting with another woman," and he had taken her keys, charging papers say. She told officers she smashed his windshield after going outside due to a fight happening at the bar.
She said she was then shot, but did not know who shot her.
Lucas is being held without bail in the St. Mary's County Detention Center on first-degree assault charges as well as numerous firearms offenses.
He is awaiting a bail review on the charges to be held Monday afternoon.