A Lexington Park man who is facing felony assault charges for allegedly waving two kitchen utensils at his aunt in August was arrested on Tuesday following a court hearing for a separate matter.
A warrant for the arrest of Keith Antoine Mackall, 27, was reissued last month after his younger brother, Antoine Keith Mackall, 25, allegedly gave police his brother’s similar name after an unrelated incident in Lexington Park and was arrested on the warrant for Keith Antoine Mackall’s assault charge.
Charging documents for the elder Mackall’s case, written by Cpl. Sheena Tirpak of the sheriff’s office, allege that he arrived at his aunt’s house at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, after being instructed by police and family to not return to the property.
“He returned with a large knife and a meat cleaver,” Buffy Giddens, a senior assistant state’s attorney, said.
The documents allege that his aunt “was in fear of getting seriously injured” because Keith Antoine Mackall was in the front yard near a large group of family members “screaming [that] he would kill them.” He then allegedly approached another male family member from behind and “began swinging the knife at his back.”
Giddens noted at Keith Antoine Mackall’s bond hearing that he has a “pretty severe criminal history.”
Amber Wetzel, a public defender representing Keith Antoine Mackall for bond, said that he “pretty adamantly denies some of the allegations put forth.”
She said that her client left with a scar, and that he “is the only one who left with any injuries.”
Keith Antoine Mackall had appeared in court for a separate matter on Tuesday and was arrested following that hearing. Wetzel said that he was informed in court that there was a warrant for his arrest and “made the decision to stay and deal with this case.”
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for Mackall to be held awaiting trial.
“This does appear to be a very serious case involving weapons,” Chesser said.
She said that Mackall had an additional first-degree assault charge pending.
