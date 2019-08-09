Ted William Taylor Sr. was arrested on Wednesday after police identified him as a suspect in a robbery that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
Court documents allege that Taylor, of no fixed address, approached Karin Kless in the parking lot of McDonald's in California as she was putting her grandchildren in the back seat of her car. Taylor then allegedly attempted to enter her vehicle through the driver's side door, which was locked, and attempted to reach for her purse through the driver's side window.
The charges state that Taylor then said, “Give you your money, I need money for the bus,” to Kless, who handed him $1. Taylor then allegedly fled on foot.
Police identified Taylor from several recent interactions he had with law enforcement, and the encounter was caught on surveillance footage from McDonalds, according to police. He is currently being held without bond in the St. Mary's County Detention Center.
Police seeking information on bank robbery suspect
The sheriff's office is seeking information in regards to a bank robbery that occurred Friday, Aug. 2. According to the sheriff's office, an unknown man entered the SunTrust Bank in California, indicated that he had a weapon and demanded money. After a duress alarm was set off, the suspect fled on foot toward the Target store.
According to the St. Mary's sheriff's office, the suspect was wearing “a dark jacket or hooded sweatshirt” at the time.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953, or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or texting “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Man who interrupted “Drag Queen Story Hour” event sentenced
Ashley Kyle Morgan, a 42 year-old Leonardtown man who was charged with interrupting the Lexington Park library's Drag Queen Story Hour event, plead guilty to the charge of trespassing at a public agency during his court hearing on Thursday.
Morgan faced this charge and four other misdemeanor charges, which were dropped, after being arrested at the Lexington Park library on June 23. Morgan had ran past the check-in table at the event and entered the meeting room, and began to address children who were attending the event, telling them “do not believe these lies” told by “men in dresses.”
Morgan was sentenced to 180 days in jail by District Court Judge Robyn Riddle, and was placed on 3 years of supervised probation.