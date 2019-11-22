A Colton’s Point man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for first-degree burglary issued after latent fingerprints were processed in a crime lab.
A public defender representing James Ernest Bowles, 60, attempted to waive his bond review on Wednesday afternoon, an action which St. Mary’s District Judge John F. Slade III, a senior status judge filling in at the courthouse, denied.
Charging documents filed by Dfc. Carl Ball of the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office allege that on Dec. 21, 2018, police responded to a burglary report at a residence off of Collinwood Drive in Abell, where the owner of the residence told police that somebody broke into her home and that the “entire residence had been ransacked.”
The door to the residence had been broken apart, according to charging documents, and $50 worth of silver dollar coins had been stolen from a dresser drawer.
The documents say that a sheriff’s office crime lab technician processed latent prints and DNA at the house, which was sent to a Maryland State Police lab for analysis.
In May, the documents say that the lab sent a hit report indicating that Bowles’ DNA “was possibly present” at the residence, and Ball executed a search warrant for a swab of Bowles DNA in June. When Ball approached Bowles near the woods on Waterloo Circle in Colton’s Point, the documents allege that Bowles “ran back into the woods” and stated that he “did not want to go back to jail.”
Both the owner of the residence and Bowles said there was no reason Bowles’ DNA should be in the owner’s home, the documents say. The owner of the residence told police she did not know Bowles, nor did her boyfriend, according to the documents.
This month, the documents say that lab results matched the DNA samples taken from the scene and from Bowles. An arrest warrant was issued, and Bowles was arrested on Tuesday.
In court on Wednesday, Slade noted that Bowles “could be imprisoned for up to 20 years” for the first-degree burglary charge, and up to 10 years for a third-degree burglary charge.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd told the judge that Bowles had a prior history of burglary, and asked for him to be held.
Slade ordered for Bowles to be held in the detention center, saying that “the court is concerned that you are a danger to the victim in this case.”
