A Laurel man who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013, after a nighttime St. Inigoes break-in that left one dead, had his first-degree murder conviction stricken Friday.
Andre Lionel Bowman, now 36, has served almost 6½ years of his 40-year sentence for the February 2013 incident where he and James Kenneth Clay entered Robert Lee McDowney’s St. Inigoes home off Beachville Road and stole $700 in cash. During the burglary, Clay shot McDowney in the chest, leaving him dead at the scene, according to State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R). Bowman’s cellphone was found at the scene by a volunteer rescue squad that arrived soon after, leading to an investigation into Bowman. He was arrested five days after the incident.
After two lengthy trials, both Clay and Bowman were convicted of first-degree murder in 2013. A third man who was not present for the robbery, Joseph William Medley III, was alleged to have planned the robbery, but was acquitted by jurors who could not reach a unanimous verdict in the fall of 2014. Medley took a plea in June 2015 and was sentenced to five years in prison for being an accessory after a crime.
Clay’s first-degree murder conviction and sentencing were overturned in 2014 by an appeals court, who ruled that St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Karen H. Abrams should have inquired to Clay further when he spoke about replacing his public defender with a private attorney. Clay then took a plea deal to second-degree murder, firearm use in a violent crime, and first-degree burglary in 2015, and is serving a total of 45 years.
Bowman’s defense had filed an appeal to the Court of Special Appeals in the appellate court’s September 2014 term, attempting to get a retrial, which was denied. He also filed for post-conviction relief in 2017 on his own accord, and got a new public defender, who did not file for post-conviction relief before a deadline. His latest public defender, Bethan Haaga, filed for post-conviction relief and was granted a hearing by St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm.
In his post-conviction hearing Friday, Bowman took an Alford plea to a new charge of murder in the second degree and first-degree burglary in exchange for his first-degree murder charge being stricken. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
“The state is recognizing that this is an accomplice situation,” Fritz said in court on Friday. “It was not Mr. Bowman that fired the shot.”
Although Bowman did not kill McDowney, Fritz said that Bowman entered the house “for the purpose of committing a felony.”
“You come for a penny, you come for a pound,” he said.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Bowman to 30 years incarceration suspended to 25 years for the second-degree murder charge, and to 20 years suspended to five years of probation for the first-degree burglary charge, with credit for the 2,367 days he has already served in a state prison.
Man re-sentenced to 103 years for attempted murder incident
A former Prince Frederick man who had previously been sentenced to a total of 103 years for a November 2014 incident when he confronted a neighbor at gunpoint and choked her to the point of unconsciousness, was re-sentenced to the same total after a lengthy appeals process.
David Leon Thomas, now 39, was convicted of charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree assault and failing to register as a sex offender by a jury in November 2016 and sentenced to a total of 103 years for his convictions.
In November 2014, court papers state that the woman let Thomas into her home to use the phone, before he grabbed her from behind and held a gun to her head, ordering her to disrobe. He then choked her until she lost consciousness.
Senior St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White said in court on Friday that Thomas “tried to kill her, and he thought he did.”
After Thomas appealed his conviction in 2017, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals filed an unreported opinion in January of this year, ruling that it was not clear whether the jury convicted Thomas on his first-degree assault charge for using a handgun, or for choking the woman.
One can be convicted by a jury for first-degree assault for either “attempting or intending to cause serious physical injury, or use of a firearm,” according to the appeals court. However, if the assault conviction was for the same crime as the murder conviction, they should merge for sentencing, according to the court.
Thomas had been sentenced to separate, consecutive sentences of 30 years for attempted first-degree murder and 25 years first-degree assault, close to the top of the sentencing guidelines.
At Thomas’ first sentencing, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford said that Thomas’ attempted murder sentence was for the choking, and that the first-degree assault sentence was for the use of a handgun. However, the appeals court noted that it was not clear which act the jury had convicted Thomas of first-degree assault on, and sent the matter back to the circuit court.
Thomas’ public defender, Sean Moran, argued in a memorandum that if the jury convicted Thomas on first-degree assault for choking the woman, then his sentence for that conviction should merge with his sentence for attempted murder, totaling a sentence of 78 years.
In court on Friday morning, White said that Densford was “very clear about what the sentence should be.”
“There is no reason today to change this sentence,” White said.
Densford said in court that Thomas’ crime was of a “vicious and heinous nature.” He merged the attempted first-degree murder and assault convictions, and re-sentenced the attempted murder conviction to be a total of 55 years, leaving the total sentence at 103 years.
“The defendant is not safe, never has been,” Densford said.
Densford said that Thomas must serve half of his sentence for the attempted first-degree murder charge, the attempted first-degree rape charge, and his firearm use charge before he is eligible for parole.
