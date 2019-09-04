A man who was swimming in a small lake off Quatman Road in Lexington Park late Monday night was found dead by a dive team later that evening.
A 911 caller had advised emergency services that a swimmer in a quarry pond, who was later identified as Nathaniel Warren Rosengrant, 34, of no fixed address, had not been seen in 30 minutes, according to releases from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Calvert County Dive Team and a Maryland State Police helicopter also responded to the incident, as well as St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies.
The dive team located Rosengrant, who had died, in the pond at about 8:47 that evening.
According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the property is owned by Stewart’s Grant LLC of Great Mills.
Rosengrant was involved with The Mission, a community homelessness organization based in Great Mills. Robert Myers, the senior pastor at The Mission, said that Rosengrant was “very loved and cared for by the people” at The Mission.
Rosengrant is survived by his brother and his son, according to Jean Cooper, an employee at The Mission.
The incident is still being investigated by detectives from the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Daniel Sidorowicz at 301-475-4200, ext. *8043.
Man in car crash rescued by fire chief
A man who had crashed his vehicle into a tree on Monday morning was rescued by a fire chief who performed CPR after he was found unconscious with no pulse.
According to a release by the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Daniel Burroughs of the Bay District company responded to an auto accident on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California involving a driver who was found unresponsive with no pulse at the scene.
The driver was later identified as Douglas Joseph Owens, 47, of Leonardtown by Cpl. Julie Yingling of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Burroughs performed CPR on Owens until his heart resumed blood flow on a rescue squad ambulance, according to the release.
Owens was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fire and rescue squad had cleared the scene within 20 minutes of responding the scene, according to the release.
