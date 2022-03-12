A man facing two second-degree murder charges in the death of an engaged couple on June 30 last summer is back in jail.
Aleksandar A. Ivanchev, 39, had been free on pretrial release in the case since last October, in which he also faces two felony counts of negligent manslaughter by automobile and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to negligent manslaughter by vehicle.
Assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar said on Friday that a neighbor of Ivanchev's recently reported to police that Ivanchev was riding a tractor with his 2-year-old son in his lap on the road in front of his home southeast of St. Mary's City. Caspar said she filed a motion on March 8 seeking violation of Ivanchev's pretrial release conditions. Caspar said one of the conditions was not to drive.
Ivanchev was arrested March 10, Caspar said, and is being held in the St. Mary's County Jail.
Also on March 10, Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis denied a motion by Ivanchev's attorney, Lauren Kollecas, for a hearing, Caspar said, and granted her request to revoke his pretrial release.
On Oct. 8, 2021, Circuit Court Judge David Densford gave Ivanchev house arrest after he was held without bond on Sept. 1.
On Oct. 28 last fall, Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm declined to jail Ivanchev when Caspar, who missed the Oct. 8 hearing due to a conflict, asked for a reconsideration.
Ivanchev had been initially held without bail by District Court Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser on Sept. 1 and 16 following his Sept. 1, 2021, arrest.
The next hearing in the case, a motions hearing, is scheduled in a couple weeks on April 11, Caspar said.
Ivanchev was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that allegedly ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape. The two occupants of the Escape, Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
In her March 8 filing, Caspar said Ivanchev was driving at speeds above 100 mph on June 30 last year, ran two stop lights and struck a car, cutting it in half. "The passenger compartment immediately exploded and cartwheeled into the median," Caspar wrote. She noted that Bailey and Russell were killed on impact.
In her filing, Kollecas noted that the gravel dead-end road that Ivanchev lives on is rural, has no speed limit and only has four houses. Ivanchev's home has no central heat and he uses firewood, which is stored at an adjacent property on another "extremely rural, not widely used" road, she said.