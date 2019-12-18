A Temple Hills man was sentenced to a total of 20 years of active incarceration after pleading guilty to three felony charges for stealing nearly $17,000 of cigarettes, prescription medications and food from a grocery nearly two years ago.
Raymond Antoine Bradford, 42, was identified on surveillance tapes entering the McKay’s store in Charlotte Hall one Friday night in March 2018 about 20 minutes before the store closed, and hiding behind the front pharmacy counter, charging documents filed by St. Mary’s sheriff’s Cpl. Steven Kerby say. In the tapes, he remained hidden behind the counter for almost five hours, at one point receiving a call.
“Someone called him while he was hiding,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, who prosecuted the case, said, adding that text message records from Bradford’s phone showed him telling the caller that they “almost blew [his] cover.”
Close to 3 a.m. on that Saturday morning, Bradford proceeded to take “dog food, cereal, milk, liquor bottles and other food items” in a shopping cart before breaking into the store’s cigarette display and stealing approximately 200 packs of cigarettes, valued at $1,650, charging documents say.
After shaking a pharmacy window, Bradford is seen climbing through the window and placing prescription medications, which the case’s indictment notes included oxycontin, hydrocodone, tramadol, lorazepam, alprazolam and pregabalin with an estimated retail value of $15,334, in a trash bag before leaving through the back door, charging documents say.
A screwdriver was left at the scene, which was tested and was found to match Bradford’s DNA, Sterling said.
Bradford was indicted this February on a 14-count bill charging him with second-degree burglary, theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and several drug charges.
He pleaded guilty last Friday to second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and the theft charge.
Following the plea, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Bradford to 15 years of incarceration for the burglary charge, the maximum sentence for second-degree burglary, as well as 20 years suspended down to five years for possession of the substances, to run consecutive with the burglary sentence, and five years suspended to probation for the theft.
He was also ordered to pay a total of $18,270.51 in restitution to McKay’s, and is banned from returning to the store.
Bradford is currently incarcerated for an armed robbery and accidental shooting of a liquor store clerk the following week in Charles County, for which he was sentenced to a total of 18 years in November 2018.
Both Stamm and Charles Circuit Judge Amy J. Bragunier have authorized Bradford for the Patuxent Institution, an addiction treatment oriented correctional facility in Jessup.
