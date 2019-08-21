A man who robbed a Leonardtown restaurant and cut the back of a cashier’s neck pleaded guilty to charges on armed robbery and second-degree assault on Friday.
William James Cooper, 32, of no fixed address was indicted in April for a holdup at a Leonardtown Subway restaurant where he had held a knife to employee Taranpreet Singh Kang’s throat and forced him to open a cash register. According to charging documents, Cooper then “cut the back of [Kang’s] neck with his knife,” leaving a “laceration approximately six inches long.”
Cooper stole a total of $386.80 from the restaurant on April 4, according to the statement of probable cause. The document states that he had waived his rights and “admitted to being involved in the incident” immediately after being arrested.
Cooper pleaded guilty on Aug. 16 to armed robbery and assault in the second degree, and was sentenced to 20 years, suspended to 15 years of incarceration by St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm.
In his office on Monday, St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said that “a lot of people are pleased that the court” is giving out tough sentences for violent offenses, and that he’d “like to echo that sentiment.
“When you have physical violence like that, the court is gonna give long sentences,” the prosecutor said.
Cooper still faces trials for separate offenses of theft and destruction of property, which allegedly occurred in April and May of this year.
Great Mills man sentenced to 50 years for robbery
Wayne Aloysius Jordan, a Great Mills man who was involved in an armed robbery last September, was sentenced to a total of 71 years, suspended to 50 years of detention last week, following a jury trial where jurors found Jordan guilty of all charges.
Jordan, along with Jonathan Barnes of Lexington Park, were arrested last September following an incident where Jordan and Barnes, one of which had a handgun, had confronted a group of three people and “began ordering the victims to provide him with what they had … [and] proceeded to strike [one member of the trio] in the face with his fist,” according to Jordan’s charging documents.
Jordan had stolen a cellphone and $5 from one man in the trio, according to the documents. He was arrested after police used a cellphone tracking application to track the pair and found him hiding under a bed in “close proximity” to a crumpled $5 bill.
After being found guilty by a jury in April this year, Jordan was sentenced last Monday by Stamm. He received 20 years, suspended to 15 years for the victim who was injured, and 20 years, suspended to 12 years each for the two other victims whom Jordan was charged with attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to an additional 11 years for separate violations of probation.
“This was not the first time that he was convicted of a crime with a gun, this was not the second time, this was at least his third,” Jaymi Sterling, senior assistant state’s attorney, said.
Jordan had previously been indicted and incarcerated for a 2014 first-degree burglary case and was still on probation when the robbery occurred.
“Less than six months [after he was released], he commits an armed robbery,” Sterling said.
Jordan’s alleged accomplice, Barnes, entered an Alford plea in April and will be sentenced in September. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to support a charge.
