Man held on rape charges

A Leonardtown man heard his bail status last Thursday afternoon after being arrested on a warrant for second-degree rape.
Police arrived at Michael Kevin Abell's home at about 10:30 p.m. on March 6 following up on his wife's allegations to police she shortly before had caught her husband attempting sexual acts on an 8-year-old boy who was staying the night, charging papers filed by St. Mary's Detective Daniel Sidorowicz allege.
The woman told police she went upstairs that night as Michael Abell, 58, was putting the boy to bed and entered the guest room and saw the boy pulling his pants up before her husband immediately attempted to leave the residence, the papers say, and the child told her Abell had told him to pull his pants down to perform sexual acts on him, which "enraged" her.
Abell "was found in a wooded area in front of the residence with severe inflicted lacerations to both wrists, and suffering from hypothermia" early the next morning and was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the documents say.
Days later in the hospital, Abell told investigators "he was caught molesting" the boy, describing acts he performed that night as well as a prior incident which he said occurred in the basement of that residence weeks prior, according to the documents.
Abell was arrested after he was released from the hospital Tuesday and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape as well as sexual abuse of a minor and two third-degree sex offenses, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing currently scheduled for April 20.
He is being held in the detention center with no bond pending a bail review on Thursday afternoon.