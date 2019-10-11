A man who was arrested this August on allegations that he had broken into a storage shed at a Mechanicsville church and stole $720 of lawn equipment last August was indicted by a St. Mary’s County grand jury this week for the incident.
Andrew Wyatt Washabaugh, 32, of Great Mills was released on bond early last month for the case, in which police allege that a latent fingerprint from the storage shed identified Washabaugh as the second of two people involved in the burglary.
Charging documents allege that surveillance video footage from Aug. 24 of last year showed two men entering the property on foot and attempting to open the shed about 1:30 a.m. At one point during the video, according to the documents, one of the men grabs a cinder block from the rear of the church and attempts to break a lock on the shed’s door while the other “attempts entering the shed by removing the siding, with negative results.”
The documents say that the surveillance does not show the men entering the shed because they go off camera, and are not seen leaving the area.
Washabaugh is alleged to have stolen a weed whacker, a leaf blower and a hedge trimmer from the church.
James Mark Kimble Jr., a Mechanicsville man who is alleged to be Washabaugh’s accomplice in the church burglary, was arrested on the day of the alleged incident after charging documents say that he was found walking down the street with two bows in his hands, an airsoft gun and a broken fishing reel, which police allege were stolen from a man’s residence. He was indicted October of last year on those charges and new allegations that he had been involved in the church burglary, and is currently scheduled for a trial next month.
Washabaugh was not named as a suspect until almost a year after the alleged incident when he was identified by state police through a fingerprint, which was allegedly found on a broken window from the shed, according to Cpl. Julie Yingling, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “That is a very long process,” Yingling said.
The statement of probable cause alleges that Washabaugh is a “known associate” of Kimble.
Sheriff’s office seeks help in home invasion
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office is seeking the community’s assistance in a recent home invasion incident. On Oct. 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a home-invasion robbery occurred on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Two unknown male suspects arrived on foot and entered the victim’s residence, demanding money, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was assaulted, and the suspects left the residence on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at 301-475-4200, ext. *8043, or email daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.
Twitter: @DanEntNews