A Lexington Park man is facing several misdemeanor charges after allegedly making threatening phone calls to a domestic violence support office, charging documents say.
Charging documents filed by St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Warren Forinash against Richard D. Griffiths, 41, allege that he called the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy hotline, the first time in November, and began speaking about mass shootings, proceeding to threaten physical violence against an employee.
The documents say that Griffiths would routinely call and talk about “strange things” and then, when asked to not call back, “becomes angry and threatens violence against the workers.”
Griffiths allegedly called the hotline several more times, charging papers say, at one point, while Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor of the sheriff’s office was visiting the center. “He talked about raping them and killing them,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens said at Griffiths’ bond review, where he was ordered to be held without bond and evaluated for competency. “They feared he would do these things.”
Griffiths allegedly attempted to pull away and push a sheriff’s deputy when he was arrested last Thursday, and ran for a short distance before being apprehended, charging documents say.
At Griffiths’ bond review, public defender Max Frizalone noted the charging document contained “multiple levels of hearsay,” and requested a competency review. The charging documents allege Griffiths mentioned having a brain injury during the calls at one point.
Griffiths was charged with two separate telephone misuse charges, harassment and resisting arrest. He awaits a trial date in February.
