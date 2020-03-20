Cybertips from two social media platforms eventually led to the arrest of a Lexington Park man now facing criminal child pornography charges.
Maryland State Police units received the online tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who received information reported by Instagram and Facebook that a user had uploaded possible child pornography to the sites, a charges statement filed against Kevin Ademar Coto-Godoy, 29, says.
Officers spoke with Coto-Godoy on his porch in early January, where he told officers he was "not into child pornography" and consented to having his phones searched, according to charging papers. The phones' contents were later downloaded by officers from the Maryland State Police.
"All, but a few, of the images [on Coto-Godoy's phones] were of females and most of them were of adults," the charging papers say, but, "There were, however, a few files of child exploitation and files considered to be age difficult."
Coto-Godoy was arrested on a warrant on Monday and brought before a judge in an otherwise empty courtroom on Tuesday afternoon, charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.
"These are very serious charges," prosecutor Gina Fioravanti said on Tuesday afternoon, alleging there were six images depicting children, and also adding "it took a week to find Mr. Coto-Godoy" after his arrest warrant was issued.
"This is primarily a police officer coming to his house and looking on his phone," public defender Sean Moran said.
"I think it would raise the level [of the charges] if he was actually involved in the production," Moran said. "But this is just images on his phone."
"These charges are incredibly serious, and disturbing," St. Mary's District Judge James L. Tanavage said, ordering Coto-Godoy to be held without bond pending a felony preliminary hearing date currently scheduled for April 13.