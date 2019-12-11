A Lexington Park man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty last week to four charges of a 13-count indictment filed against him in August, following an incident where he was found in possession of a loaded handgun in his vehicle as well as several quantities of drugs.
David Dawayne Gatlin Jr., 23, was arrested in June after police responded to a report of a woman screaming and gunshots being fired near Rodine Way in Lexington Park, finding Gatlin’s girlfriend “with extensive fresh injuries to her face,” according to charging documents that say she had visible signs of strangling, hemorrhaging in both eyes, two black eyes and a busted lip.
A search of the vehicle found a loaded 9 mm handgun and a bullet on the floorboard as well as a camouflage backpack containing quantities of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, a cellphone and two digital scales containing drug residue, according to a police report, which also states a phone belonging to Gatlin contained text messages where senders requested quantities of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana.
Gatlin was charged in district court following that incident and later indicted in August on a 13-count bill containing several firearm, drug and assault charges. His girlfriend was also charged following the incident, and those charges were dismissed after reaching a felony dismissal deadline, according to online court filings.
At his hearing before a magistrate judge on Friday morning, Gatlin pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault on his girlfriend, distributing controlled dangerous substances with a firearm, possessing a firearm while disqualified because of previous drug convictions, and possession of cocaine and heroin. He was also sentenced for a 2018 drug case, which was delayed after he was arrested the day before his planned sentencing hearing in June, according to Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel White.
Circuit Judge Paul J. McGuckian, a retired jurist from Montgomery County, sentenced Gatlin to 20 years suspended to 15 years of active incarceration for distribution with a firearm, sentencing the other convictions to run concurrent with that sentence.
White, who prosecuted the case, said in an email that Gatlin “is not eligible to get parole for the first five years” due to the crime charged, and is “unlikely to get it afterward.”
