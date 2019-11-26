A 31-year-old man living at a residence at Naval Air Station Patuxent River pleaded guilty in federal court last week to sexually abusing two minor children, according to court filings.
A plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt states that Justin Paul Keener, while residing on the naval base around November 2017, engaged in sexual conduct with two children who were under 12 years of age while on the federal property.
According to that plea agreement, Keener engaged in sexual conduct with one of the children “multiple times,” on one or more occasions in the presence of the other child.
Keener had previously pleaded guilty at his arraignment in October 2018 to criminal information which charged him with sexually abusing one of the children.
Those charges were “withdrawn, and a new information was filed with another count,” Marcia Murphy, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney said.
That superseding information charges Keener with sexually abusing both of the children, according to court filings.
Keener pleaded guilty to both counts at his re-arraignment last Tuesday.
Keener will have to register as a sex offender, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, and his plea agreement states that he will be sentenced to between 19 and 25 years in federal prison if the court accepts the agreement. His sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17.
