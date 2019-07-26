A St. Mary’s City man received a 10-year sentence last week for a felony theft scheme.
Jeffrey Matthew Jordan, 39, was accused of breaking and entering into a Hollywood home to commit theft last year from July 17 to July 26, according to charging papers. The documents also state between July 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2018, Jordan “pursuant to one scheme and continuing course of conduct,” stole the personal property of his former girlfriend and mother that cost at least $25,000 but less than $100,000.
Jordan originally faced five burglary and theft related felony charges, according to court records, however, he pleaded guilty in January to a theft scheme: $25,000 to under $100,000 charge. The other four charges were dropped. And on July 19 last week, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford sentenced Jordan to a decade in prison.
During the hearing, Jordan’s mother addressed the court saying she hopes her son gets the help he needs. She also said she wants him to get work release since he has “children he needs to support.”
Amber Wetzel, the public defender, spent time referencing Jordan’s mental health and substance abuse. But Densford said, “nobody’s talking about public safety,” and later called Jordan a “danger to society.”
Wetzel told the judge she is not arguing against consequences for the defendant, however, she said there is a good chance of reducing recidivism if Jordan receives the treatment he needs.
“We’re not asking to get off scot-free,” she added.
Wetzel said Jordan was once a productive member of society, something he is capable of doing again. She added that a flat prison sentence arguably does not keep the public safe in the longterm.
Jordan addressed the court, apologizing to the victims and saying he wanted treatment. “I try to do things my way instead of what’s best for me,” he said. “With the court’s help, God willing, I know I can be on the right path.”
Densford spent around five minutes reading Jordan’s past charges and convictions before sentencing him to ten years in the department of corrections.
“He can’t be on the streets,” the judge said. “He’s not safe.”
Twitter: @KristenEntNews