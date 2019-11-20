A 30-year-old Leonardtown man who had charges dismissed earlier this month alleging he raped a 7-year-old girl in a home was jailed again on allegations that police located him inside the home of the alleged victim.
Gilbert Estevez was arrested in September after being accused of raping the girl within the home, according to court filings. A protective order barring Estevez from entering the residence where his wife and the girl were living, and from contacting the complainants, was finalized this September following those allegations and remains active until Sept. 20 of next year.
After Estevez waived his preliminary hearing in district court on Oct. 8, a judge placed the standard 30-day deadline for Estevez’s case to be taken up by the circuit court, and on Nov. 8, Estevez was released from his commitment in the detention center as the charges had not been filed in the circuit court.
Prosecutors said they unintentionally missed the deadline to file the new charges, which led to his release.
Charging documents filed last Thursday allege child protective services relayed to police allegations that since his case’s dismissal and release from jail on Nov. 8, Estevez had been staying in the residence where his wife and the child have been living. Police entered the residence and located Estevez “crouched in the closet,” according to charging documents, and his wife admitted that he had been staying in the residence.
The documents allege the information had been relayed to child protective services by a child within the household. Estevez was charged with three counts of violating a protective order.
At Estevez’s bond hearing last Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar noted that the state intended on prosecuting Estevez on the original charges, conceding that the state had missed the deadline.
“I don’t think that it’s an unreasonable thing to think, that when the charges are dropped, he could return to where he was,” Sean Moran, a public defender representing Estevez at his bond hearing, said. Moran said that if released again, Estevez “plans to abide by this protective order.”
“In reviewing this, I would not be satisfied with releasing Mr. Estevez,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. “I believe that there is a safety issue with these minor children.”
Estevez was ordered to be held without bond pending a trial date on Dec. 19.
“Those deadlines are hard to hit sometimes,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Julie White, who handles felony sex offense cases in the circuit court, said on Monday afternoon, noting that Estevez is currently held on the protective order case and indicated more information would be available in coming weeks.
