An investigation into a man’s drug overdose death lead to the arrest of a 24-year-old woman who had allegedly been providing child care to three children who could have potentially been exposed to the drugs, court filings allege.
Brandon Duvall, 25, was found not breathing at his home in Charlotte Hall on Dec. 17, charging documents say, and the cause of his death was found to be due to a mix of morphine, methadone, alprazolam, amphetamine and pseudoephedrine, along with cocaine and fentanyl use.
An investigation into Duvall’s death determined he was at 24-year-old Hannah Meinhardt’s Trent Hall Road residence in Mechanicsville “the evening prior and during the morning of his death,” charging documents allege, and the residence was later determined to be an “unlicensed day care” where Meinhardt was providing child care.
When contact was made with Meinhardt, charging documents say she admitted Duvall “stayed the night with her” at the residence and they “smoked marijuana and snorted Xanax.”
An extraction of data from Meinhardt’s cellphone yielded a photo of her holding a cut plastic straw showing an “unknown white powder residue lining the inside of the straw,” combined with text messages sent by Meinhardt stating a 2-year-old child who she had been taking care of had been chewing on it, charging documents allege.
The toddler “was chewing on this LOL. He got it from the trash can[...] lol. Not lol but lol,” one alleged text message reads.
“The substance located in the straw that [the toddler] was chewing on could have contained, any one or all the substances that led to … Duvall’s death,” the documents say. Additionally, an alleged video located on the cellphone shows the straw being used to snort a white powder off “the same counter where food is prepared for the children and is in reach of children who were at the residence.”
The documents also allege text messages show Meinhardt “was arranging drug deals” with the 2-year-old’s father while she was providing child care for children at her residence.
Three children are named in the charging documents as potential victims who were allegedly under Meinhardt’s care during the alleged straw incident on Dec. 13. Meinhardt was arrested on Wednesday on three counts of second-degree child abuse, three counts of neglect of a minor and three counts of reckless endangerment.
She was released on a $15,000 bond later Wednesday pending a preliminary hearing in early February.
A woman identifying herself as Meinhardt’s mother declined to comment on the allegations in a recent phone call to the residence.
Twitter: @DanEntNews