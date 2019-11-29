A 22-year-old Waldorf man was sentenced to eight years of active incarceration on Monday afternoon, following his guilty plea earlier this month to first-degree assault after shooting several rounds at a Charlotte Hall residence, where nine people were inside.
At Joseph Matthew Lockard’s sentencing hearing, St. Mary’s Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said that it was “a miracle that not a single person was hurt” in the early-morning hours on May 4, when Lockard shot multiple rounds at the home.
“He had no idea where they were inside the home,” Sterling said.
Members of the Bradshaw family, who were inside the home at the time of the incident, recounted that Lockard was a close family friend. Sterling added that Lockard’s 5-year-old godson was inside the residence at the time.
“Me and Joey were like best friends,” a 15-year-old girl, who was inside at the time, said about Lockard in her victim impact statement. “I never thought he would do something like this.” Another girl from the residence said that Lockard “was like a brother” to her before the incident.
Since the incident, the girls said that they have not been able to sleep.
Lockard’s attorney, Kathleen McClernan, said Lockard, who had no prior criminal convictions, went from “zero to 1,000” after he started using drugs.
“I admit that on May 4, I did something morbid,” Lockard said. “You can hear that I’ve hurt people, they can’t sleep at night.”
“Even though I know that I will never speak to them, I want them to know that I am sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Lockard said.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Lockard to 15 years, suspended down to eight years of incarceration, along with five years of supervised probation. Lockard was also barred from contacting the individuals who were inside the residence, and was ordered to complete substance abuse and anger management counseling.
“Go take advantage of whatever services there are,” Stanalonis said. “I think your apology is very sincere.”
