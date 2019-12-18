A 24-year-old Abell resident will turn himself in shortly after Christmas to serve a two-month sentence for crashing his truck into a country store and proceeding to break the windows of an Abell Road resident’s home.
Dylan Charles Waugaman pleaded guilty in court this September to malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000 at the house, failing to notify the owner of property damage at the country store and driving under the influence, on charging documents that say one Friday night this March, Waugaman crashed his truck into Murphy’s Town and Country store in Avenue and “got out of his truck with a single-shot, break-action shotgun in his hands.”
He then used the butt of the gun to break the windows of Abell Road resident Eleanor Graves’ home, before being chased and arrested by police, charging documents say. He was released from detention the next day.
The country store, where Seventh District volunteer firefighters and “collapse teams” from Naval Air Station Patuxent River and La Plata removed the truck from the business, reopened the next day.
On Monday, defense attorney Daniel Slade said in court that Waugaman is “a good person who did something incredibly stupid,” noting that Waugaman had personally apologized to the country store’s owner and Graves following the incident, and paid the store’s owner back. Waugaman had offered Graves restitution, which she declined, according to Deputy State’s Attorney Theodore Weiner.
Weiner said in court that the store owner and Graves “are fairly content,” and no further financial restitution was needed.
“He stood up and faced it,” Slade said. “He’s done everything right since the day it happened.”
“I have no explanation for what I did that night, other than poor decision making,” Waugaman said in court.
“For every person captured for drunk driving, there are 40 others who don’t” get captured, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm said. The judge sentenced Waugaman to one year, suspended to two months, with credit for one day that Waugaman served following his arrest.
“Frankly, you are getting an easy sentence,” Stamm said. “Your actions could have ended in not only your death, but others’ as well.”
Stamm ordered Waugaman to turn himself in on Friday, Dec. 27. “That’s so you can have Christmas with your family, and that is based on the fact that you apologized to the victims.”
Twitter: @DanEntNews