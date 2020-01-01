An 18-year-old man was shot Friday following an altercation at the Sheetz in California, police say, and no arrest had been made as of Monday afternoon.
At about noon on Dec. 27, a suspect “got into an altercation” with the man, identified as Ea’sen Lee Mackall, who “got shot in the hand,” Det. Jeffery Linger of the Maryland State Police said outside the gas station that day.
Mackall was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Linger said, and the suspect fled in an SUV with Virginia plates, according to a release from the state police.
On Spring Valley Drive, a disabled SUV with Va. tags believed to belong to the suspect was blocked off by state police after an alleged chase, after which the suspect fled on foot.
“That is definitely the suspect’s car,” Linger said.
No charges had been filed as of press time on Monday.
“There has been no arrest,” a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police said Monday.
Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.
