State police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting in Lexington Park which injured a 21-year-old man who was taken to a trauma center.
Tyquan Samuel Willis of Lexington Park was injured in the shooting, police say, and left the scene of the shooting, but later called 911 and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma center in Baltimore for his injuries.
A release from the Maryland State Police says troopers responded to a vacant lot off Windsor Drive in Lexington Park shortly after midnight, where they collected shell casings and noted a vehicle which had been struck by a bullet.
Police say Willis had been in a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia Plates.
After surveying the neighborhood, witnesses described a suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe with no registration plates, according to the release.
Anyone with relevant information on the shooting is asked to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.