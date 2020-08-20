As State police continue to investigate a shooting which police say occurred last Thursday, St. Mary’s deputies arrested another man on gun charges following a shooting complaint which State police believe may have been a retaliatory shooting.
Tyquan Samuel Willis of Lexington Park was injured in the Aug. 13 shooting, police say, and left the scene of the shooting, but later called 911 and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for his injuries.
A release from the Maryland State Police says troopers responded to a vacant lot off Windsor Drive in Lexington Park shortly after midnight, where they collected shell casings and noted a vehicle which had been struck by a bullet.
Police say Willis had been in a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia plates. After surveying the neighborhood, police say witnesses described a suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe with no registration plates.
No arrest has been made in the incident.
“It’s still under investigation, they’re still following up on leads,” Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the state police, said on Tuesday. “When an arrest is made, we’ll definitely put something out.”
Anyone with relevant information on that shooting is asked to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.
Possible retaliatory shooting investigated
Early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a gunshot complaint in the area of Columbia Commons apartments, after state police disseminated information that a gold Lincoln Continental car may be involved in a retaliatory shooting, and saw a similar vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the potential shooting, according to charging documents filed against Zachary Faxon, 31, who was arrested later.
The documents say deputies followed the vehicle and located it parked outside an apartment, and saw a loaded revolver in plain view beneath the drivers seat as well as a bag containing suspected cocaine.
Faxon was outside the apartment and told officers he had been driving the vehicle, according to charging documents which say $2,360 in cash was found in his pants as well as a $20 bill containing suspected cocaine.
Charging documents make no mention of any injuries or victims.
Faxon is currently held without bond in the detention center on misdemeanor firearms and drug charges including possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm and ammo, and drug possession.
