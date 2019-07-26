Man throws trashcan while fleeing officer
Tyrone Lamar Butler, 30, of Leonardtown was charged with unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and resisting arrest on Tuesday after police pulled him over on Norris Street in town for not wearing a seatbelt nor using his headlights in the rain, according to a court document.
When Butler started exiting the vehicle during the traffic stop, Trooper First Class Christopher Ditoto of Maryland State Police told him to remain inside, the document states, however, Butler said “nope” and fled. During the foot chase, Ditoto said Butler picked up a trashcan and threw it at him. After dodging the trashcan, Ditoto said he set up a perimeter around a cornfield Butler ran into. A court document states that another officer apprehended Butler after he attempted to run away again.
Ditoto said the owner of the vehicle, Butler’s mother, told police her son did not have permission to drive her car and has no idea how he found the keys.
Mother, daughter arrested after supermarket shoplifting allegation
Police were called to the Giant supermarket on First Colony Way in California for a report of a theft in progress on Monday, according to a court document. Trooper First Class John Preston of Maryland State Police said in a probable cause statement Toni Clydia Carleen Richardson, 19, accompanied by her mother, Shivon Vivonique Daniels, 40, was seen allegedly placing multiple items in her backpack.
Preston said Richardson and Daniels became hostile when he approached them in the parking lot and yelled at him. He said the supermarket’s management requested the women be given trespass notices. “Daniels and Richardson were placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace,” Preston said in a probable cause statement. “Daniels also repeatedly obstructed my investigation.”
Inmate accused of jail fight
Scott A. Davis, 38, an inmate at the St. Mary’s detention center, was charged with second-degree assault after an alleged jail altercation on Monday. Police were told Davis pushed another inmate into a locker during an argument over soda. The push allegedly caused a minor cut to the victim’s finger, according to a court document.
Sheriff posts crime news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system. The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
Kristen Griffith