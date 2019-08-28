A California man who was arrested last Tuesday after being identified as the man who robbed Twist Wine and Spirits, was charged on Thursday for allegedly robbing a SunTrust bank of $6,668 earlier this month.
Charging documents for the new case state that evidence was found during a search of Corey S. Angstadt’s home when he was arrested for the liquor store robbery. According to the documents, police obtained a new warrant and found gloves, a sweatshirt, sunglasses, work boots, bandanas and a brown Outback Steakhouse bag that matched evidence from a robbery at the California SunTrust on Aug. 2.
The documents say that a bank employee had informed police that, while she was eating her lunch, a man had entered the bank wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a bandanna around his face, holding something under another bandanna that the teller had “assumed was a firearm.”
According to the employee’s account, the man told the employee and the teller next to her to give him all of their money, then demanded a bag to put the money in. A teller gave the man the brown bag, which was later found in Angstadt’s home, according to the court documents.
The robber allegedly stole “$6,668 worth of U.S. currency in various denominations ranging from $1 bills to $100 bills,” according to court documents.
Angstadt was arrested last Tuesday after being identified as the man who had robbed Twist Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park on July 24. According to charging documents for that case, a man had allegedly poked an employee of the liquor store with “what [the employee] believed was a ‘muzzle of a pistol’” and told the employee to give money from the register, and that he had “nothing to lose.” The man had reportedly stolen $428.91 from the store.
After releasing a bulletin seeking the identity of the suspect, police received information identifying Angstadt as the robber, and allegedly found corresponding evidence in Angstadt’s residence.
At Angstadt’s bond hearing, public defender Maria Doerflinger stated that no weapon was found and that it “appears that [the weapon] was a rouse.”
Doerflinger’s request to release Angstadt for medical treatment was denied by St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser, who ordered that the man be held without bond at the detention center.
“I’m not authorizing any releases,” Chesser said. “These are some very serious charges.”
Angstadt is also on parole for an unrelated armed robbery case in Pennsylvania, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd. He is facing charges of robbery, armed robbery, theft, first-degree and second-degree assault for both of his current cases.
