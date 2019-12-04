A 50-year-old Morganza man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday night and another driver was transported to a hospital, police say.
A release from the Maryland State Police says officers responded to crash in the area of Dr. Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane, where preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Joseph Smith, 50, of Morganza, was struck by a Chevrolet Express operated by Kyle Nelson, 32, of Mechanicsville.
The release alleges that Nelson’s van crossed the center line and began traveling north in the southbound lane of Dr. Johnson Road, then hit Smith’s vehicle, which was traveling south, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Mechanicsville and Leonardtown volunteer fire and rescue personnel, as well as St. Mary’s ALS units responded to the crash site, where “one vehicle was on the road and the other was on the shoulder,” according to Keith Hemming, the deputy chief of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, who responded to the incident.
When units arrived, Smith was unconscious and trapped in his vehicle where fire and rescue personnel removed doors within 15 minutes, according to Hemming. He said that medical personnel attempted to resuscitate Smith, who had no pulse, for approximately half an hour before he was declared dead.
Nelson, who was conscious when units arrived, according to Hemming, was extricated in approximately five minutes and was transported to Prince George’s Hospital via helicopter.
Investigators believe alcohol was involved in the crash, and charges are currently pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the release.
A release by state police on Monday originally stated that Smith’s vehicle crossed the centerline. An update from the police on Tuesday negated that.
“After they had reconstructed the crash, they juxtaposed,” Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the state police said on Tuesday.
“They found that Nelson, who had survived the crash, had crossed the center line,” she said.
The state police encourage anyone who may have relevant information or have witnessed the crash to contact the Leonardtown barrack at 301-475-8955.
