A Mechanicsville man who was charged with 10 assault counts in April for a road rage incident took a guilty plea to his driving under the influence charge and an amended plea to a reckless endangerment charge on Tuesday morning.
Court papers filed in April of this year said that when Roger Hardesty III, his wife, Samantha Testa, and his 8-year-old stepbrother rode their pickup truck around Zachary William Daniel Mozie’s Ford Explorer, which was standing still on Asher Road, Mozie sped up and “intentionally rammed Hardesty’s truck, striking the driver’s side rear quarter panel [and] bumper.”
Hardesty returned home and went back out with his father, Roger Hardesty Jr., to find the Ford Explorer, which they found shortly after, according to charging documents. The Explorer accelerated and hit them head on when they found it, according to charging documents.
“The defendant … basically ran directly into the truck,” Assistant State’s Attorney Theodore Weiner said in court on Tuesday morning.
During police questioning, Mozie said that “he had consumed a pint of vodka … and that he must have ‘blacked out.’”
Mozie was charged with five counts each of first-degree and second-degree assault for the incident, as well as driving while impaired, driving under the influence of alcohol and several other traffic charges. He was held in jail from the day of the incident until May 29, when he was released on his recognizance.
At Mozie’s Tuesday morning disposition hearing, he entered an Alford plea to the reckless endangerment charge and pleaded guilty to the DUI charge. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Mozie was also accused of being involved in a physical altercation with Roger Hardesty III and Roger Hardesty Jr. following the second crash. Mark Palumbo, Mozie’s attorney, said that “the only objection” he had to the state’s evidence was that Mozie did not start a physical altercation with the men, but that he was “beat up” by them.
Mozie was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 12.
