Mechanicsville house fire extinguished

Man accused of resisting, spitting after Valley Lee crash
A Drayden man whose vehicle crashed into a telephone pole late Tuesday night is facing additional charges alleging that he drunkenly resisted officers, damaged a police car and “spit loogies” on the car.
A charges application filed against Sheldon Taylor Shaw, 27, says he was placed under arrest after witnesses identified him as the operator of a car which hit a telephone pole at the intersection of Drayden Road and Flat Iron Road, and resisted his being placed in handcuffs, later refusing to enter the sheriff’s office vehicle.After officers forced Shaw into the vehicle, he allegedly used the handcuffs to hit the plexiglass prisoner cage, causing minor damage, also spitting on the window, charging papers say. Later, Shaw allegedly complained of injuries and refused to get on a stretcher, and “kept trying to roll off the stretcher and spit … all over the ambulance.”
Shaw was charged with resisting arrest, and destruction of property for the cruiser window, and was released Wednesday after posting $5,000 bond.
Lexington Park ex-boyfriend accused of apartment break-in
A Lexington Park woman’s ex-boyfriend is facing a felony burglary charge alleging he broke into her apartment and stole several items over the Easter weekend while she was away.
Charging documents accuse Xavier Lavale Fields, 27, of entering the residence early one morning, breaking into the house with tools, and walking out carrying two bags of stolen items and children’s toys, which were reported stolen. Fields was charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary, destruction of property and theft.
Drugs seized at motel
Three people were served with drug charges alleging a collection of drugs and paraphernalia were found in a motel room they were staying in.
Charging papers say officers responded to the Motel 6 in Lexington Park early on Saturday, April 18, for a reported drug disturbance, and entered a room where three individuals, Melissa Ann Howell, Kese Eman Lyles and Tiffany Dawn Haines were staying.
Officers allegedly located several items of drug paraphernalia in the hotel room and observed a spoon with a suspected rock of heroin and a bag containing a white substance, as well as glass smoking devices and prescription medication bottles.
The three were charged with several drug possession and paraphernalia charges by a criminal summons.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes tips by text
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.