Mechanicsville house fire kills resident

A Mechanicsville woman was declared dead Monday after a devastating house fire, which state fire marshal deputies are investigating.
The fire on Lockes Forest Lane was a “complete loss,” Oliver Alkire, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal, said, with $300,000 of damage to the house where a resident arrived and called 911 at about noon on Monday.
Prior to the arrival of fire personnel, one woman was able to escape the residence after being alerted by the caller, who was a family member of the two other occupants, according to a release from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Fire crews located an additional occupant, an elderly woman, in a rear bathroom, moving her out through a window.
The woman was pulseless, and was declared dead at the scene, according to the fire department release.
Her identity is being investigated and confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Alkire said.
The two surviving family members are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Alkire said the loss from the fire is estimated at $250,000 from the house in addition to $50,000 of the home’s contents.
As to the cause of the fire, Alkire said investigators “have no reason to believe it was” a deliberate act, but the exact cause is under investigation.
Jody Donaldson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, said the organization responded to the incident and is aiding the two surviving family members, who also resided in the home.
“Each surviving client received immediate emergency shelter service,” Donaldson said, as well as disaster mental health treatment, and the agency worked to replace destroyed medications.
Helen Creighton is listed as the owner of the residence, according to state property data. Alkire declined to state the name or age of the deceased pending results of the medical examiner’s investigation. Online, Creighton’s grandson, Jesse Goble, 30, publicly said his grandmother had passed in the fire “as well as everything” he owned.
Goble did not answer calls for comment prior to press time Tuesday.
