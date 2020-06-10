Mechanicsville man accused of attempted rape

Officers arrested a 60-year-old Mechanicsville resident Sunday on a warrant alleging he had exposed himself to two people and had attempted to sexually assault one of them.
Michael K. Swain was apprehended Sunday and faces additional drug possession charges following that arrest, which stems from two neighbors’ allegations that he told them in separate instances that he had their name tattooed on his genitals, according to charging papers.
Officers responded late last month to a Mechanicsville residence where a man told lawmen Swain, his neighbor, was outside of his home when he told him he had the man’s name tattooed on his penis and asked if he wanted to see, which the man refused before Swain allegedly exposed himself anyway, charging papers say.
A female neighbor of Swain told officers Swain “was more aggressive with her,” charging papers say, and that she had gone to Swain’s “shop” at his residence to purchase some plates.
While returning to her car, charging papers allege that Swain followed her and asked her name before stating he had her name tattooed on his penis and asked if she wanted to see it, allegedly telling her she could “keep her money” if she looked when exposing himself.
Upon returning to the shop shortly after to pick up some items she had left there, the woman told officers Swain “became very aggressive with her,” with his pants to his ankles, and grabbed her by the shirt before allegedly requesting sexual favors, which she refused.
Swain allegedly “was trying to remove [the woman’s] shirt” as he “begged” her “to allow him to perform oral sex on her,” which she refused before Swain allegedly “told [her] he was going to take her to the back where no one would hear,” describing what he intended to do while attempting to pull her to the back, according to charging papers.
The woman was then able to escape, charging papers say, and Swain told officers in an interview that he showed his genitals to her “at her request,” denying all other allegations.
Swain was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree rape along with various misdemeanor charges, including indecent exposure for both accusations, harassment and two counts of second-degree assault.
