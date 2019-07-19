Mechanicsville man accused of damaging multiple mailboxes
Brett Mason Stockman, 18, of Mechanicsville faces six destruction of property charges after he was accused of damaging six mailboxes on Wolfe Drive and one mailbox on Barger Drive.
Charging papers state police said a witness saw a man kicking mailboxes on Sunday. Police said Stockman admitted to damaging the mailboxes, apologized for his actions and said he wanted to pay for the damages. Each mailbox cost $50 each, according to a court document. Police said they were unable to make contact with one of mailbox owners.
Woman from Lusby is accused of stealing car
Tyshee Shareece Harrod, 29, of Lusby was charged with failure to return a rented vehicle and a felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, court records state. Police said they spoke to the manager of Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Three Notch Road who said Harrod rented a 2019 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia registration on May 14.
The manager told police, according to the court document, Harrod’s insurance paid for the rental until May 30. She was allegedly notified on June 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 and a letter was delivered June 19, but there was no response. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday and Harrod was released on recognizance on Tuesday.
Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend
Tina Marie Eisenhardt, 43, of Chaptico was charged with second-degree assault on Tuesday after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend. Police said the defendant told them she was arguing with her boyfriend when he took her phone. She said she took her phone back and no assault occurred, the document states.
When police spoke with the boyfriend, he said the two argued and admitted to taking her phone after she threatened to post “horrible things about him online,” court papers read. He said Eisenhardt scratched his chest and police said the victim had bleeding scratches. The defendant admitted to scratching him, accused the boyfriend of kicking her then told the police to just take her to jail, the document stated.
Kristen Griffith