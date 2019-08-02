Mechanicsville man accused of theft, forgery
Timothy Brian Conner, 56, of Mechanicsville faces four felony charges including theft and money forgery. Police on July 13 responded to NAPA Auto Parts in Charlotte Hall on Three Notch Road after a fraud was reported, according to a statement of charges. Police said Edward Bolton, the business owner, claimed someone was charging store items to an account called Quality Landscaping & Excavating over the past couple months.
A charging paper states David Pardoe, the owner of the landscaping company, noticed fraudulent purchases on some invoices. After speaking with the owner of the auto parts store, Pardoe identified the person allegedly using his company name to make purchases as Conner — Pardoe’s former employee, the document stated.
“Bolton provided me with 34 invoices where defendant Conner had forged victim Pardoe’s name,” Cpl. Jason Graves of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said in a court document, adding that the first fraudulent invoice was from March 4. Police said Pardoe paid 15 invoices totaling in $2,513.37 and Bolton had 19 items that were given to the defendant totaling $2,426.34.
Group accused of stealing generator
Police responded to a theft on July 8 on Greenbrier Road in Leonardtown. A witness claimed subjects were loading a generator into a van and left, according to a statement of charges. Police said an officer spotted the van on Hollywood Road near Morgan Road. The court document states the officer stopped the car and saw a generator in the back. Police said the generator was stolen from outside of a residence under construction.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Catherine Marie Meadows, 72, of Curtis Bay accompanied by Kenneth Eugene Meadows Jr., 44, the driver who took Catherine Meadows to the home where the generator was located after Anastasia Grace Seimon, 19, of Leonardtown told them where to find it since the defendant’s power was allegedly turned off. Police said the owner of the residence was contacted and did not give permission for his generator to be moved. The three were charged with theft less than $1,500.
Leonardtown man faces drug charges
Dennis Martin Evans Jr., 51, of Leonardtown faces five drug possession charges after an off-duty officer noticed a Volkswagen did not proceed when a traffic light turned green last month, charging papers state. The officer approached the car located on St. John’s Road, noticed the defendant was unconscious and contacted the police when Evans failed to wake up, according to a court document. Police said they gained entry to the car and woke Evans who said he was OK.
Police said after noticing some of Evans’ symptoms like vomiting, slurred speech, glassy eyes and extreme lack of balance, they determined he was allegedly driving under the influence of unknown substances. They also found suspected heroin, suspected morphine, suspected oxymorphine, suspected Alprazolam and suspected Methadone, the document states.
Husband allegedly hits car and wife
John Keith Stewart, 45, of Callaway faces a felony first-degree assault charge, two second-degree assault charges and a malicious destruction of property charge after an incident Monday. A probable cause document states police responded to Patuxent Beach Road in California after receiving a domestic disturbance report. An officer said he spoke with Stewart who claimed he and his wife were arguing when she kicked his car. The document states Stewart left in his car and the wife followed him in a car later hitting Stewart’s car. The defendant denied any assault.
Police said the woman claimed her husband reached inside the car and slapped her in the face when the two were arguing. When she drove away, Stewart followed her, police said, and intentionally hit her car with his. The document states Stewart approached the vehicle his wife was in, slapped the window multiple times and kicked the driver’s door. He later opened her door, grabbed his wife’s purse and assaulted her, according to a statement of probable cause. Police said the wife could not remember how he assaulted her but said her husband threatened to kill her.
Charging papers state an accident reconstruction determined Stewart struck the car his wife was driving. He was arrested and taken to the detention center.
