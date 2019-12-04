A Mechanicsville man was arrested last Wednesday on charges accusing him of possessing and distributing child pornography using an internet blog site.
Charging documents allege that Maryland State Police received a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April, regarding child pornography being shared on a Tumblr blog under the username “jasoncm78.”
The report was created in Tumblr’s system in April, according to charging documents.
Police traced the blog to Jason Cutler Melvin, 41, of Mechanicsville, according to charging documents, and executed a search warrant in his home one early morning this August.
Charging documents say that Melvin was located in the home with an adult woman and two juveniles, and after initially denying seeing child pornography, said that he goes through “spells of looking at” child pornography, but has never “produced or distributed anything.” A forensic examination of Melvin’s cell phone also yielded suspected child pornography, according to charging documents.
“The defendant then admitted that he had viewed those images since he was 17 years old,” Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravante said at Melvin’s bond review. “That makes it 23 years of viewing child pornography.”
Luke Woods, a public defender representing Melvin at his bond hearing, said that since the search warrant was executed, Melvin has entered mental health treatment related to the charges, and “has not tried to abscond” prior to his arrest. Woods also described the case as “stale.”
“It’s very difficult to supervise a person’s access to electronics,” St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. “As to the staleness of it, the state police have to have these things reviewed” after a search warrant is executed, she added.
Chesser ordered for Melvin to be held without bond pending a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31.
