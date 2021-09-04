Police in St. Mary’s County have charged a Mechanicsville man with three computer-related misdemeanors and a felony theft charge following an Aug. 27 incident.
The sheriff’s office reported that several St. Mary’s County government databases “were affected by a server shutdown. Investigation determined the server was intentionally infiltrated by an unauthorized individual.”
Ronald Keith Raley, 42, of Mechanicsville was identified as the alleged perpetrator, according to sheriff’s office Detective Tyler Payne.
“The servers and databases were disabled for several hours and resulted in a significant cost for St. Mary’s County government information technology employees to resolve the situation,” a sheriff’s office press release stated.
An arrest warrant for Raley was issued four days after the incident and served on Sept. 1.
Court records show Raley was released later that day after posting $1,000 bond.
Raley is charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000, illegal access to computers, illegal access and damage to a computer and interrupting a government server.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010, by email at Tayler.Payne@stmarysmd.com or contacting Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 with anonymous tips and to possibly receive a cash reward of $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest or indictment.