State fire marshal deputies arrested a 61-year-old Mechanicsville man following his release from a hospital Saturday, on charges alleging he had burned several personal effects and items belonging to his landlord the previous night.
Flames in a bedroom rented out to Virgil Pendry, who is currently held without bond in the detention center, reached approximately 6 feet high, State Fire Marshal deputy Melissa Bean wrote in a charges application filed Saturday.
Patricia Cross, who said she rented the room at the Lockes Hill Road residence to Pendry “on and off” for the past eight years, told investigators Pendry had a brief dispute over food before he went to his room and she noticed a “blue color,” in his room, later seeing a “nearly 6-foot-tall” fire in the bedroom, also alleging he had been consuming drugs that day, according to court papers.
After being confronted, Pendry allegedly told Cross “someone told him to do it” and snuffed the fire out with a comforter, shortly before the woman contacted authorities who noted the scorched items included Pendry’s jeans and a T-shirt, a comforter, a plastic file folder of documents, pillows, a dresser and several photos with burn damage, the papers say.
“There was noticed burn damage to the floor of the structure in addition to the clothing and the furniture,” Bean wrote in court documents, noting there were no injuries, but damages totaled approximately $1,500.
“I don’t believe Mr. Pendry deliberately did this,” Cross told a judge at Pendry’s bail review. “I don’t know why it happened, I don’t know how it happened.”
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered for Pendry to be held without bond pending a competency evaluation, noting he “had some unusual behavior in this incident.”
“I’m going to bring this back after I see” the competency evaluation, Chesser said.
