Mechanicsville man dead in Hollywood collision

A 79-year-old Mechanicsville man died following a collision last Thursday morning near Sotterley Road in Hollywood, according to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Jack Martin Hughes of California had been traveling north on Three Notch Road in a 2016 Ford Escape and stopped in the roadway near the intersection with Sotterley Road when the traffic light was green, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
“We believe he pulled out of Burchmart, and for whatever reason, pulled out into that left lane and stopped,” spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
Driving northbound in the left lane, a 2004 International tanker truck driven by Norman Lawrence Buckler, 36, also of Mechanicsville, was unable to stop and struck the rear of Hughes’ vehicle, the release says. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures before Hughes was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Buckler did not report any injuries, Yingling said.
“The way they’re looking at it, the at-fault driver” was Hughes, Yingling said.
Hughes spent 20 years in the Navy as a master chief, according to his obituary, and continued to work in information technology and security following his military service until retiring in 2014. He was also a past commander of the VFW Post 2632 in California, where a celebration of his life was held Tuesday afternoon. He was also the president of the Wildewood Village HOA. According to the obituary, he is survived by his wife, Barbara Hughes, eight children and 17 grandchildren.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were involved in the collision, and ask anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it contact Deputy Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328, or by email at jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.
