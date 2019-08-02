A Mechanicsville man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in Ocean City.
Police said Brian Douglas II, 27, was riding in the area of 45th Street when police conducted a traffic stop. Then, Douglas allegedly fled, “at which time the officers did not pursue the motorcycle and lost sight of the driver,” a release from the Ocean City Police Department stated.
A spokesman for the agency said Thursday the traffic stop was for a minor violation.
At about 9:45 p.m., Ocean City Communications received a serious accident report northbound at 59th Street on Coastal Highway.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a Ford Explorer that was attempting to make a U-turn northbound onto Coastal Highway,” the press release states. “Investigation revealed that the motorcycle involved in the incident was from the attempted traffic stop at 45th Street.”
Police said Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene and the three people in the Ford SUV were not injured.
The Ocean City police spokesperson said it was unknown if Douglas was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but a toxicology report will be completed.
Douglas’ Facebook page is filled with condolences and memories he shared with friends and family. A few users posted pictures of him with Steven Gilmore, 22, a fellow Mechanicsville resident who also died in a motorcycle accident on July 20.
Gilmore collided with another motor vehicle in the 27400 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville, according to a release from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived on scene and were advised by Marvin Leander Jones Jr., 49, of Waldorf that he was driving on Three Notch Road when another vehicle collided with his vehicle. However, he was unable to locate the other vehicle.
Deputies began checking the area and observed motorcycle debris, according to the release, and located an injured person lying in bushes off the roadway. Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene, however Gilmore succumbed to his injuries. Jones was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road operating a 2013 Dodge Durango. Gilmore was also traveling southbound on Three Notch Road driving a 2018 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. For unknown reasons, Gilmore ran into the back of the Durango, causing Gilmore’s motorcycle to leave the roadway, strike a curb, and eject Gilmore from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Facebook user, Montreal Wade Jr., commented “Ride high and fast forever” on a post about Gilmore and Douglas. Another user, Stephanie Moore, posted a photo of the two next to their bikes commenting “Two friends gone in less than two weeks. Life is so unpredictable, cherish it and hold onto those you love.”
Twitter: @KristenEntNews