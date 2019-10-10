A 19-year-old Mechanicsville man was indicted and arrested on a first-degree murder charge alleging that he killed Thomas Edward Douglass, 63, in a fatal car accident in May.
Preliminary investigation of the May 18 crash determined that Avery Leslie Stokes, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was driving a car which crashed into a tree along New Market Turner Road near its intersection with Rustin Family Way in Mechanicsville. He and a front-seat passenger, Alexandra Cassandra Howard, who was then 18, were flown to area hospitals after the incident.
Douglass was located in the back seat of the car and declared dead at the scene of the 1 p.m. crash.
Sheriff's Capt. Steven Hall said after the crash that Douglass was not a family member of either of the teenagers.
A St. Mary's grand jury indicted Stokes this week on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and negligent manslaughter involving a car.
A warrant for Stokes' arrest was issued on Tuesday of this week, and Stokes was ordered by a circuit court judge to be held without bond in the county detention center awaiting trial.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Laura Caspar.