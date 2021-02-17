A Mechanicsville HVAC worker was jailed Tuesday following his arrest on allegations he fired shots into the air near a former employee’s residence early Tuesday morning.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area near Beverly Drive and Mechanicsville Road for about six hours on Tuesday for an investigation into gunshots, which were reported just before 3:30 a.m. that morning, where police had been informed somebody fired seven to eight shots in the area of the Country Lakes neighborhood, charging papers filed against Mark T. Grove, 36, say.
Corey Michael Bridgett, a former employee of Grove and Son Heating and Air, who had witnessed the shooting, told officers he had been in a dispute with Grove over clothing the previous day, charging papers say, and Grove had sent threatening text messages about the incident to Bridgett, saying that he “must serve you motherf-----s up right,” and “let’s play war, punk motherf-----s.”
Corey Bridgett’s father, Francis, who lives nearby, told officers he had been smoking a cigarette at about 3 a.m. and observed a dark four-door sedan shine its headlights into his residence before backing up.
When the vehicle backed up, Francis Bridgett saw muzzle flashes, which he believed to be shots into the air, coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle, which sped off, charging papers say.
Police initially could not find Grove, but located shell casings inside a four-door sedan at his residence, as well as a Glock pistol case in another vehicle, charging papers say. Later, Grove was located, but did not speak to police.
After police got a search warrant for the property, officers found “copious” amounts of ammunition and a few firearms, which Grove was prohibited from owning due to a previous conviction.
Grove was arrested and charged with several counts of possessing a firearm with a conviction for a crime of violence, as well as other weapons charges and reckless endangerment.
He was jailed Tuesday pending a bail review on Wednesday afternoon.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews