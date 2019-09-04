A Mechanicsville man who was indicted in March on charges of first- and second-degree assault pleaded guilty to the second-degree assault charge on Friday.
Benjamin A. Chase Jr., 38, was arrested on Feb. 17 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend two days prior at his residence in Mechanicsville. Charging documents allege that Chase had chased his girlfriend down a hallway, broke down the door she had locked, and “punched her in the face approximately three times.” After the woman retreated to a living room, Chase “grabbed a kitchen knife and lunged at her,” and reportedly said that “he knew he was going back to jail so he might as well kill her,” according to the documents.
Police wrote in the charging documents that the woman had “heavy bruising to both eyes and a small laceration to the bridge of her nose” as well as a “small cut to the bottom of her chin.”
At Friday’s court hearing, Senior State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens passed St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm a photo of the woman’s injuries following the statement of charges.
Chase pleaded guilty to his second-degree assault charge. His sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.
Chase’s lawyer, Thomas Edward Pyles, said in court that Chase agreed to the charges for the purposes of the plea, but said that “there are some facts we will dispute at sentencing.”
Great Mills man pleads guilty to assaulting brother
A Great Mills man, who was arrested in March for an alleged New Year’s Eve assault on his brother in 2018, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on Friday.
Charging papers state that Samuel Lee Montgomery, 48, had entered an altercation with his brother on Dec. 31, 2018, after his brother asked Montgomery “to remove a dead mouse from a mouse trap.”
Montgomery had allegedly threatened his brother with a box cutter and a kitchen knife, and attempted to stab him with both weapons. Montgomery’s brother also told police that Montgomery “attempted to strike him with a chair and struck him several times in the head with a broom stick.” His brother was transported that night to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation of his injuries.
The charging papers also say that the men’s 14 year-old nephew witnessed the entire event.
In court on Friday, Montgomery pleaded guilty to his second-degree assault charge, and told St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm that the allegations in the charging documents were correct. Edie Fortuna, his public defender, said in court that Montgomery has been in a program with the Salvation Army since being detained. The program sent two letters to the court saying that Montgomery has “showed substantial growth and followed all rules” in the program. Fortuna said that Montgomery will continue with the program throughout his detention.
Montgomery awaits a sentencing hearing on Nov. 12.
