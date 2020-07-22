A Mechanicsville man who has been in jail since November pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography before a masked judge on Wednesday morning before receiving his sentence.
Jason Cutler Melvin, 41, waived his right to a jury trial in the newly-reopened Leonardtown courtroom — which opened to the public Monday — and is hearing additional matters, including plea and sentencing hearings, following a long closure due to COVID-19 where the circuit court only heard more urgent matters.
Melvin had been arrested in November amid a police investigation into a "cybertip," which allegedly linked him to child pornography being shared on the internet blog site Tumblr.
Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Proctor said in court the Maryland State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children task force had linked the pornography to Melvin's phone, which she said contained a photo of a minor child engaging in sexual acts with an adult male. An ensuing polygraph test determined he had performed "no further actions" other than viewing the pornography, Proctor said.
Through his attorneys, Marsha Williams and Kathleen McClernan, who video-called into the courtroom and appeared on a television set, Melvin pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography, with an agreed-upon sentence of 18 months incarceration with credit for the 244 days he has spent in jail.
St. Mary's Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm, appearing with a Maryland flag-printed face covering, told Melvin he would have to register as a tier-one sex offender, placing him on the registry for 15 years.