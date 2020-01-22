A 17-year-old Mechanicsville boy allegedly brought a loaded handgun to a Leonardtown High School basketball game on Friday night, police say, and is being charged as an adult.
A Chopticon High School student, Samuel Tony Bryant, 17, was arrested at Friday’s basketball game after staff were alerted to a group of juveniles that smelled like marijuana, charging documents filed by school resource officer Cpl. Angela Delozier say.
Delozier was alerted by administrators that a group of people had “entered the school building reeking of marijuana,” charging documents say, and administrators had removed Bryant from the stands.
In an assistant principal’s office, Bryant was searched, and a 9 mm Luger handgun was located in his right shorts pocket, concealed under jeans he was wearing, according to charging documents.
“Further inspection of the handgun revealed that the handgun had one live round and it was chambered,” charging documents say.
Bryant was charged as an adult with possession of a firearm as a minor, carrying a loaded handgun on one’s person, carrying a dangerous weapon on school property, concealing a dangerous weapon and disturbing a school operation. He is currently being held without bond pending a bail review on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re going to follow our code of conduct … a 10-day suspension and a request for expulsion,” Scott Smith, the school system’s superintendent said.
Parents of students at Leonardtown and Chopticon were sent a letter from their respective principals, stating the facts of the incident and stressing “because someone reported spectators smelling of marijuana, a firearm has been confiscated and we are all safer for it.”
Mike Wyatt, the school system’s safety and security director, said the incident was under investigation, and he would not comment on if any additional security measures were being implemented following the incident.
Asked if there was any threat to schools at present, he said there was “none, whatsoever.”
