A 17-year-old charged as an adult for a January incident where he had been arrested for carrying a gun into Leonardtown High School during a basketball game pleaded guilty to a weapons charge last Wednesday afternoon.
Samuel Tony Bryant, who is approaching his 18th birthday at the end of the month, pleaded guilty as an adult to possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, at an Aug. 12 circuit court hearing where he had been scheduled to be heard on whether or not he was to be tried as a juvenile.
Bryant, a Chopticon High School student, had been arrested at a basketball game in January after staff had been alerted to a group of boys smelling of marijuana, according to charging papers. He was taken into another room by administrators and searched by school resource officer Cpl. Angela Delozier, who located a 9 mm Luger handgun in a shorts pocket concealed under his jeans.
The gun had one live round in the chamber, according to police. Bryant was arrested and later indicted, then indicted again on charges including possessing a firearm as a minor, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and possessing a loaded handgun on the person.
He is now awaiting results of a presentence investigation to determine his sentence, according to court records.