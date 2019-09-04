Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend
A Mechanicsville woman is facing assault charges after allegedly grabbing her boyfriend by the neck and telling him that she wanted to kill him on Friday morning.
Charging papers allege that Romana Ferrari, 41, shoved her boyfriend several times around the chest area and then “grabbed him around the neck area and attempted to strangle him.” Her boyfriend told police that Ferrari “stated several times that she wanted to kill him.”
In the charging papers, Cpl. Milton Pesante wrote that Ferrari’s boyfriend had “several small cuts and lacerations” on his body. The papers also say that Ferrari had “admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with the victim” but said that “her actions during the dispute were in self defense.”
When speaking with Ferrari, Pesante wrote, he observed “no signs of physical assault.
Great Mills man arrested on drug charge
A Great Mills man was arrested following an investigation of which he was suspected for cocaine distribution.
John O. Dickens, 30, was a subject of an investigation by the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office that began in April. His home was searched last Tuesday, where narcotics detectives allegedly found “a quantity of suspected cocaine,” according to charging documents.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, narcotics detectives found “additional evidence related to the distribution of controlled and dangerous substances.”
Dickens is currently charged with a misdemeanor drug violation, but the release states that “additional charges are pending review with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.”
Suspect is charged with telephone misuse
A Mechanicsville man was charged with telephone misuse and harassment after allegedly calling a man over 150 times.
Stephen C. Vallandingham, 31, was served a court summons last Wednesday on charging documents written by a Leonardtown man who alleged that Vallandingham has called him over 150 times “during all hours day and night.”
The charging papers say that Vallandingham has “called using a restricted number,” and that the man’s personal information has “been placed on various websites” during the period when Vallandingham has allegedly been making the calls.
Vallandingham is currently awaiting a trial in October for allegedly violating a protective order earlier in August.
Signs show overdose and car crash injuries, deaths
The Leonardtown barrack of the Maryland State Police has unveiled signs with year-to-date totals of car accidents, DUI arrests, overdoses and lives saved by Narcan.
One side of the sign shows a total of fatal crashes, alcohol-related crashes and DUI arrests, according to the state police. The other side records the number of overdoses handled by law enforcement, fatal overdoses and lives saved by Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The signs were sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates, the St. Mary’s County branch of the Maryland Health Department and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to the release.
Sheriff posts crime news and information on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases through program
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts.
All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
DAN BELSON