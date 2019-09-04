Two men, one of which is awaiting a competency hearing for a homicide trial, are being charged for an altercation within the jailhouse that court documents say occurred on Sunday.
Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, a 21 year-old Lexington Park man who was indicted in May for a March vehicle collision where he allegedly struck and killed Carol Jean Anderson, 87, of Leonardtown while evading police, has been charged with second-degree assault on another inmate at the St. Mary's County Adult Detention Center, Kottie Deon Fauntroy.
According to charging documents, the men were housed in the same day room and were “involved in a game involving dice” and an “initial altercation ensued that was over quickly” in which, according to Fauntroy's charging documents, Fauntroy "quickly punched [Savoy] in the left side of the face with a closed fist.” The men then allegedly grabbed each other and separated.
Savoy then allegedly left the area briefly and returned to his cell, then approached Fauntroy and “took a fighting stance” and “swung at [Fauntroy] with a right hand in a closed fist, striking [him] on the left side of the head.” The documents say that Fauntroy fought back until the pair separated, and that the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
According to Savoy's charges, Savoy told Dfc. Scott Ruest of the St. Mary's sheriff's office that he “had been struck first by" Fauntroy, and that “he felt he had to defend himself.”
Savoy allegedly told Ruest that “he could not recall any time lapse between the first and second altercations,” on account of a brain injury that Savoy said he has suffered from since the March accident.
Fauntroy, 36, was also charged with second-degree assault for the incident and awaits trial in October. He is serving time in the detention center for attempting to rob a Mechanicsville convenience store in March and assaulting the store manager and an employee, who had pinned him down until law enforcement arrived.
Savoy is currently being evaluated for competency to stand trial for his circuit court case, where he faces charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Amber Mackanin, a public defender who represented Savoy in his bond hearing on Tuesday, said that Savoy “is very worried about being in the detention center setting” on account of his brain injury.
“He is incarcerated on a charge of second-degree murder. I don't think he's going anywhere,” State's Attorney Laura Caspar said at Savoy's bond hearing.
Mackanin indicated that Savoy will have a competency hearing for his circuit court case later this month.