A pedestrian was sent to a trauma center with incapacitating injuries on Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Three Notch Road, police say.
A release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office says that preliminary investigation determined a Scion xB heading southbound, entering the right turn lane for Pegg Road, operated by Kyle Deven Shelnutt, 20, of Drayden, struck Brandon Wayne Johnson, 28, of Chesapeake Beach as he was attempting to cross the road at about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Johnson was transported by a helicopter to a trauma center with incapacitating injuries and remains in critical condition, the release says. Shelnutt and his passenger, Jordan Michelle McLaughlin, 21, of Ridge, were not transported to a hospital.
The accident shut down a portion of southbound Three Notch Road near Pegg Road for a period of time.
Police are currently investigating the crash, and anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8031, or by email at brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.
