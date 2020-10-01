A former St. Mary’s lawyer’s health conditions delayed a post-conviction hearing following his client’s 1994 life sentence after being convicted for plotting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife.
Dennis Wayne Owen, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting murder in a 1993 jury trial, filed for a post-conviction hearing to convince a judge to either hold a new trial, or to have his sentence modified.
Testimony in that trial revealed that in the spring of 1993, Owen, who was struggling with paying child support, had arranged a meeting with hitmen, who were actually a Montgomery County detective and an FBI agent “dressed like Holy-Rollers[,] leather, blue jeans, chains, beards, long hair,” according to Owen’s motion, which was filed by public defender Judith Jones.
Owen and the undercover detective then drove to Rockville to show the “hitman” where his estranged wife, Ann, lived. Owen was arrested in Rockville, and was found guilty of both counts and sentenced following a jury trial.
The latest filing by Owen’s attorney alleges his lawyer at the trial, Julian Izydore, who is now disbarred and no longer living in the area, did not effectively defend Owen at the trial, noting incidents of hearsay at the trial which Izydore did not object to, also alleging Izydore did not file a motion to modify Owen’s sentence.
Izydore had been asked to testify for prosecutors on Wednesday morning, but stated he could not return to Maryland due to a recent diagnosis of congestive heart failure, which he said in court papers puts him at a greater risk of harm from COVID-19.
On Monday, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford continued the hearing until there is less of a health risk involved.
